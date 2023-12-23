Education department to take over 68 BBMP schools 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To improve results and education in 68 Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) educational institutions, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar stated schools under Greater Bangalore Municipal Corporation have been decided to be handed over to the Education Department. Speaking at a media conference after the meeting held at the Department of Comprehensive Education office in Bangalore, on Friday Shivakumar said, "Every year we have noticed a decline in results in government and BBMP schools," he said. He further added that the education department is given the responsibility of imparting education whereas upgrading the infrastructure of these schools and their maintenance will be done by BBMP. According to BBMP education department officials, 68 institutions under BBMP like the primary, high school and PUC colleges will be handed over to the school and literacy department.