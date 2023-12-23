Pourakarmikas withdraw protest, DKS assures to look into demands

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of pourakarmikas from across the State who were protesting in Bengaluru have called off their agitation following the assurance from Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday.

The Karnataka Rajya Nagara Mattu Purasabhe Pourakarmikara Mahasangha State General Secretary Muni Raju said, there was a demand for the regularisation of 13,150 pourakarmikas who are employed on a contract basis and exploited by contractors. Hence to exert pressure, a protest was held at Bengaluru Freedom Park on Friday.

“Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured that in three months a meeting will be called in this regard. Thereafter, the agitation was called off,” said Raju. Further, he said the DCM said currently, government is in the process of implementing its promises and is facing fund issues. Hence, the issue of pourakarmikas will be taken up soon.

Speaking to the protesting pourakarmikas at Freedom Park, DK Shivakumar said, “You have been working hard to keep the city clean and I respect the work you are doing. I will not be able to decide on your demands instantly. I will talk to the officials about your demands and try to resolve them. I urge you to stop striking and get back to work until then,” he said.

He further added, “I understand that you are fighting for your regularization. You have all blessed our party in the previous election and we will decide on your demands soon.”

