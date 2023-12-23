Home Cities Bengaluru

Pourakarmikas withdraw protest, DKS assures to look into demands

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured that in three months a meeting will be called in this regard. Thereafter, the agitation was called off.

Published: 23rd December 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Pourakarmikas protest in the city. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

FILE: Pourakarmikas protest in the city. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of pourakarmikas from across the State who were protesting in Bengaluru have called off their agitation following the assurance from Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday. 

The Karnataka Rajya Nagara Mattu Purasabhe Pourakarmikara Mahasangha State General Secretary Muni Raju said, there was a demand for the regularisation of 13,150 pourakarmikas who are employed on a contract basis and exploited by contractors. Hence to exert pressure, a protest was held at Bengaluru Freedom Park on Friday.

“Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured that in three months a meeting will be called in this regard. Thereafter, the agitation was called off,” said Raju. Further, he said the DCM said currently, government is in the process of implementing its promises and is facing fund issues. Hence, the issue of pourakarmikas will be taken up soon.

Speaking to the protesting pourakarmikas at Freedom Park, DK Shivakumar said, “You have been working hard to keep the city clean and I respect the work you are doing. I will not be able to decide on your demands instantly. I will talk to the officials about your demands and try to resolve them. I urge you to stop striking and get back to work until then,” he said.

He further added, “I understand that you are fighting for your regularization. You have all blessed our party in the previous election and we will decide on your demands soon.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pourakarmikas DK Shivakumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp