Tight security in city for New Year celebrations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Given the upcoming New Year’s celebrations, Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara, directed a comprehensive strategy in a meeting with senior officials from various departments at Vidhana Soudha on Friday.

Anticipating gatherings at prominent locations within the city, the Minister stressed the necessity for heightened security measures.

The directive was issued amidst ongoing raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials across the state. To guarantee a safe and joyous atmosphere, police officers have been directed to identify key celebration sites, with an increased deployment of personnel compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, BBMP has been advised to create emergency health centres around key locations while the Divisional Commissioners of Police have been directed to visit hospitals to coordinate for emergency treatment alerts on December 31.

The Minister stressed safety measures in pubs and bars. He also requested extended service hours for Metro and BMTC buses.

