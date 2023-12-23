Home Cities Bengaluru

Tight security in city for New Year celebrations

Anticipating gatherings at prominent locations within the city, the Minister stressed the necessity for heightened security measures.

Published: 23rd December 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

FILE: Revellers take selfie on Brigade Road to usher in the New Year in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Given the upcoming New Year’s celebrations, Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara, directed a comprehensive strategy in a meeting with senior officials from various departments at Vidhana Soudha on Friday.

Anticipating gatherings at prominent locations within the city, the Minister stressed the necessity for heightened security measures.

The directive was issued amidst ongoing raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials across the state. To guarantee a safe and joyous atmosphere, police officers have been directed to identify key celebration sites, with an increased deployment of personnel compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, BBMP has been advised to create emergency health centres around key locations while the Divisional Commissioners of Police have been directed to visit hospitals to coordinate for emergency treatment alerts on December 31.

The Minister stressed safety measures in pubs and bars. He also requested extended service hours for Metro and BMTC buses.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Year’s celebrations Bengaluru Dr G Parameshwara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp