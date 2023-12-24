20 injured as private bus falls into lakebed on Bengaluru outskirts
The bus was proceeding towards Om Shakthi in Tamil Nadu from Sarjapur via Sarjapur-Attibele road. The injured were rushed to Sri Sai Hospital at Attibele.
Published: 24th December 2023 07:04 AM
BENGALURU: Twenty people were injured, five of them seriously, when a speeding private bus rolled off the road and landed on Bidaraguppe lake bed on Sarjapur-Attibele road on the outskirts of Bengaluru city on Saturday. The police have detained bus driver Saleem Ullah. Around 50 people were on the bus when the accident occurred at 6 am.
The police said reckless driving by Saleem Ullah, a resident of Attibele, was the reason for the accident. It would have been a major tragedy had the bus plunged into the lake, they added.
A few passengers and residents of Bidaraguppe alerted the police who rushed to the spot immediately. The Attibele police have registered a case.