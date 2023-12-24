Bengaluru school Principal held for forcing students to clean toilets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Andhrahalli government school principal Lakshmidevamma, who allegedly forced students to clean school toilets, was arrested by the Byadarahalli police on Saturday.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by K G Anjanappa, Block Education Officer (BEO) of Bengaluru North Zone-1.

Police have booked Lakshmidevamma under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act. The principal was produced before a court on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody.

On Friday, the principal was suspended by the Education Department. Parents and Kannada activists had staged a protest outside the school following this.

In a video that went viral on social media, the students were seen holding acid bottles and cleaning toilets with brooms.

CM SAYS SUCH ACTS ARE EXTREMELY DEPLORABLE

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said forcing students to clean school toilets is extremely deplorable and such acts will not be tolerated. The Education Department has been directed to appoint staff to clean toilets in schools daily. “Officials have already taken action against teachers responsible for the cases that have been reported,” the CM stated. The CM also directed the Minister of Social Welfare to keep tabs on hostels. Siddaramaiah has also advised the primary education minister that every school must have separate toilets for boys and girls and staff should be appointed to clean these toilets daily. “I have also sought a survey and get reports from the district education officers on this matter,” he stated.

