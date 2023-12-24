Home Cities Bengaluru

Buffalo milk finds many buyers in Karnataka

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF)

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). (Photo | KMF Website)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which commenced the sale of buffalo milk here on Friday on a trial basis, supplied 10,000 litres of milk. It started with the sale of half-litre packets priced at Rs 35 each. 

KMF officials stated that they received a good response from the public. “A market assessment is in the process and a clear picture will be obtained only after Wednesday,” said an official. 

Further, KMF Nandini officials said the sale would not have been this high, with many leaving Bengaluru, ahead of the long weekend and the New Year. “So far, not a single packet has been left unsold or returned, making it evident that there is huge demand and several consumers for buffalo milk.

Since it is on a trial basis, the sale at present is limited to Bengaluru only,” the official added. Previously, KMF had plans to introduce the sale of buffalo milk in the state but later decided to sell it in phases. KMF also launched Curd Lite -- a double-toned milk curd. The usual curd that is sold has 3 per cent fat, but this new variety has half the fat content. 

