Karnataka sees 104 new Covid cases

Published: 24th December 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka on Saturday recorded 104 Covid-positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases to 271. However, no deaths have been reported.

While the state government had aimed to conduct 5,000 tests per day from Saturday, it only managed 1,752 tests on the day. The total positivity rate was at 5.93.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil inspected the Covid preparedness at Victoria Hospital. He visited the dedicated Covid ward and inquired about the availability of beds.   

In Mysuru, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao reiterated that there will be no Covid restrictions during Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

He also said, “We appeal to the people not to panic but to follow the health guidelines. There will be no restrictions for normal life."

TALLY

Positive cases - 104;  Active  cases -271 (6 in ICU, 7 in general bed, 258 in-home isolation); Tests done -1,752; Deaths -0; Positivity rate -5.93 

