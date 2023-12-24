KSRTC launches goods cargo services, 500 trucks to be added by 2024-end  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has become the first public bus transportation entity in the country to launch a goods parcel service, using trucks. It has entered into a memorandum of understanding with KMS Coach Builders for lending cargo truck services on rent for two months. It has signed a similar agreement with SM Kannappa Automobiles for one month.

Ramalinga Reddy flags off KSRTC

cargo services in Bengaluru

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who flagged off the services, said, “Namma (Our) Cargo truck services with the tagline, ‘Your Confidence, Our Concern’, will start operations with 20 trucks and then scale up to 100 in the upcoming days. The aim is to have 500 trucks by the end of next year. The project is an ambitious initiative that intends to augment KSRTC’s non-ticket revenues.

Reddy said the Basaveshwara bus station at Peenya will be utilised as a depot for operation and maintenance for cargo trucks. He added that the remaining vacant space in the non-functional bus station will be handed over to government companies to generate revenue.

“KSRTC had earlier ventured into the logistics business under the brand name ‘Namma Cargo’ to carry parcels on KSRTC route buses. Taking this forward, we introduced ‘Namma Cargo truck service’ fitted with GPS for goods transportation,” said KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar.

