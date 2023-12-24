No bail for two youth over cheating ISRO scientist in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court rejected anticipatory bail petitions filed by two Delhi-based youth, who allegedly cheated a scientist working with ISRO in Bengaluru, on the pretext of seeking donations for Langar. The accused are Kuldeep Singh (25) and Gurpreet Singh (24), residing in West Delhi. The Marathahalli police registered the crime under provisions of the Information Technology Act, based on the complaint filed by the scientist.

The complaint states that an unknown person from the Sikh community on August 17, 2023, came to the scientist’s residence, seeking Langar charity, but the complainant refused to pay. Then, the accused requested the complainant to give drinking water, immediately after seeing the scientist unlocking the keypad of his mobile phone. When the complainant went inside to get water, the accused accessed the complainant’s mobile phone and transferred Rs 41,800. The same day, on August 18, the scientist filed a complaint with National Portal, Cyber Crime.

The accused claimed before the court that they are innocent and the complainant sent the amount voluntarily. Also, the incident allegedly occurred on August 17, but the complaint was filed on October 11, which shows there is an inordinate delay in filing the complaint, they said.

Judge Kalpana MS, 64th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, noted that the complainant filed the complaint immediately with the National Cyber Crime Portal and CCTV footage shows the presence of the accused at his residence. The contention of the accused that there was unexplained delay in taking action is without substance, the court added.

Referring to the investigating officer’s report, the court said they had issued notice to the petitioners after verifying the UPI transaction and transfer of Rs 41,800 through four transactions. The police expressed apprehension that the petitioners could be involved in similar cyber crimes and a detailed interrogation is needed, the court added.

The court also noted that the petitioners claimed that they approached the complainant seeking charity, but have not placed any documents. There should be a copy of the receipt issued in favour of the complainant acknowledging payment, the court said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: A city court rejected anticipatory bail petitions filed by two Delhi-based youth, who allegedly cheated a scientist working with ISRO in Bengaluru, on the pretext of seeking donations for Langar. The accused are Kuldeep Singh (25) and Gurpreet Singh (24), residing in West Delhi. The Marathahalli police registered the crime under provisions of the Information Technology Act, based on the complaint filed by the scientist. The complaint states that an unknown person from the Sikh community on August 17, 2023, came to the scientist’s residence, seeking Langar charity, but the complainant refused to pay. Then, the accused requested the complainant to give drinking water, immediately after seeing the scientist unlocking the keypad of his mobile phone. When the complainant went inside to get water, the accused accessed the complainant’s mobile phone and transferred Rs 41,800. The same day, on August 18, the scientist filed a complaint with National Portal, Cyber Crime. The accused claimed before the court that they are innocent and the complainant sent the amount voluntarily. Also, the incident allegedly occurred on August 17, but the complaint was filed on October 11, which shows there is an inordinate delay in filing the complaint, they said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Judge Kalpana MS, 64th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, noted that the complainant filed the complaint immediately with the National Cyber Crime Portal and CCTV footage shows the presence of the accused at his residence. The contention of the accused that there was unexplained delay in taking action is without substance, the court added. Referring to the investigating officer’s report, the court said they had issued notice to the petitioners after verifying the UPI transaction and transfer of Rs 41,800 through four transactions. The police expressed apprehension that the petitioners could be involved in similar cyber crimes and a detailed interrogation is needed, the court added. The court also noted that the petitioners claimed that they approached the complainant seeking charity, but have not placed any documents. There should be a copy of the receipt issued in favour of the complainant acknowledging payment, the court said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp