Bengaluru: 22-year-old fabricator kills co-worker for forcing to work more, arrested

Agitated over this, Dilkhush bludgeoned Gulfam’s head with a stone when the latter was sleeping at the building.

Published: 25th December 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 08:54 AM

By Rishita Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Begur police have arrested a 22-year-old fabricator from Varanasi for allegedly murdering his co-worker recently for putting pressure on him to work more. Police said the accused, identified as Dilkhush, had come to the city three months ago.

He was working at a building in Devarachikkanahalli (DC Halli) as a fabricator with Gulfam, a native of Murshidabad village in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Gulfam, who claimed to have more work experience, used to exert pressure on Dilkhush to work more. The duo reportedly had frequent arguments over working hours. 

Agitated over this, Dilkhush bludgeoned Gulfam’s head with a stone when the latter was sleeping at the building. The incident happened came to light when Gulfam’s relative who had been residing in the city filed a missing person complaint with Begur police, police added. 

Police got suspicious when Dilkhush left for Varanasi after the crime. Moreover, Dilkhush was the only one who had been staying at the building with Gulfam. Within 24 hours, police personnel went to Varanasi and nabbed Dilkhush from his residence. During the investigation, Dilkhush admitted to his offence and said he killed Gulfam because he felt overburdened with work. The Begur police have registered a case of murder.  

