'Basics missing': Lack of roof at Bengaluru Airport's parking lot draws criticism

T2 built at a cost of nearly Rs 5,000-crore became operational on January 15 this year. All international operations shifted here from September 12.

Published: 26th December 2023 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 07:45 PM

The parking lot at Bengaluru Airport's T2. (Express Photo)

By S Lalitha
Bengaluru: The parking spot bang in front of Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2, inaugurated earlier this year, is aesthetically attractive and spacious. However, a basic amenity like a roof for the vehicles is missing inconveniencing flyers as well as visitors, particularly those arriving to the airport in two-wheelers.  

Last month, multiple two-wheeler riders were seen struggling to start their vehicles after the heavy downpours. 

Interestingly, thought has been given to placing umbrellas in a corner for the public to use when they are walking to the terminal during the rains. 

T2 built at a cost of nearly Rs 5,000-crore became operational on January 15 this year. All international operations shifted here from September 12 while a few airlines have also moved their domestic operations here.  

Rame Gowda spotted at the parking lot, who was recently spotted wiping rain water off his vehicle, said, "I am sure a huge sum must have been invested in building such a stunning terminal. Why cannot a small sum be spent to put a roof above this parking slot. This is something basic and even very small establishments have them." 

A visitor to the airport posted this on X: "Kudos on developing a world-class airport. Clearly one of the best! T2 looks amazing. Yet it has basics missing. For eg, the parking lot in departure needs parking slot availability identifiers (red/green lights)..."

A helpful security guard near the lift at the parking lot through which one can reach the basement was seen directing people to use the attractive umbrellas placed in a cubicle in the parking lot. Those arriving at the airport are allowed to pick up these umbrellas. They can later drop them back here or at other points. It goes without saying that a few umbrellas are never returned!

A spokesperson for the airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, said, "The current parking facilities are temporary and we are actively working to enhance our parking capacity. In the near future, we will be relocating these facilities into a covered parking area at the Multi Modal Transport Hub (MMTH)." No deadline though was mentioned.

