IPL cricketer, ex-girlfriend file complaint, counter-plaint

Spinner KC Cariappa of RR (Photo @rajasthanroyals)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  An FIR has been filed against 29-year-old cricketer KC Cariappa, who had played for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), by his former girlfriend.

In her complaint, the player’s girlfriend accused him of making her pregnant and coercing her into abortion by feeding her abortion pills. Kariappa too filed a counter-complaint against his former girlfriend alleging that she had threatened him saying she would end his cricket career.

In the complaint filed with RT Nagar police station, Neha (name changed), alleged that Cariappa made her pregnant when the two were in a relationship and then forcibly fed her abortion pills. Neha also accused Cariappa of attempting to convince her not to file the case, promising her that he would marry her.

Cariappa, a resident of Ramaiah Layout, Nagasandra, in his complaint filed with Bagalagunte police, alleged that Neha was a drug user and excessive drinker and they used to frequently quarrel over this. Cariappa told her to mend her ways and broke off with her when she did not do so, the complaint stated. 

After the two separated, Neha allegedly came to Cariappa’s residence with a knife that she ordered online and threatened to kill him and his family members. 

“Both Cariappa and Neha have been called for questioning and we are probing the matter,” a police officer said. 

