Man poses as garbage lifter to meet daughter, Karnataka HC quashes ex-wife’s case 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court freed a 36-year-old man from the crime which had been registered by his divorced wife on charges of criminal trespass and intimidation for using a novel idea to visit their daughter by entering the apartment as a garbage lifter in the city.

Justice M Nagaprasanna allowed the husband’s petition, questioning the crime registered by the divorced 39-year-old wife at Kothanur police station.

Their marriage had been dissolved before a family court in New Delhi on mutual consent under Section 13(B) of the Hindu Marriage Act, with the husband given rights to visit their daughter every Saturday from 3 pm to 5 pm, either at the wife’s residence or at a neutral place. Later, the family shifted to Bengaluru and the daughter has been with the wife since September 2020.

The incident that occurred on August 20, 2022 led to the crime being registered on September 7, 2022. The wife had mailed to the husband, saying his visit to the daughter had been rescheduled to August 27. The husband confirmed having received the mail by replying ‘noted’. But he entered the wife’s building on August 20 to meet his eight-year-old daughter.

When he reached the apartment complex and tried thrice to get in by recording his name at the gate through an app, which is in control of the wife, the permission was denied. Anxious that he could not meet his daughter till next week, he got into the apartment contending that he wanted to park his car and later escaped the security. When security guards chased him, he got into the garbage van at the tailgate where the garbage is placed and pretended to be guarding the garbage. He reached the wife’s house along with garbage collectors, met the daughter and came back.

The wife registered the crime after 15 days of the incident, alleging that their daughter went into trauma after seeing her father suddenly.

“... all the offences are loosely laid against the petitioner. If any further investigation is permitted to continue, it would become, on the face of it, an abuse of the process of law and misuse of the provisions of law by the wife against the husband to settle her scores,” the court said.

