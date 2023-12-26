Republic Day flower show to depict ‘Vachana Sahitya’

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is gearing up for the 2024 annual Republic Day Flower Show at Lalbagh, as the main attraction in the upcoming flower show will be a floral replica of Lord Basaveshwara.

The 11-day flower show will be inaugurated on January 18, 2024 and will conclude on January 28. An official said that Lord Basaveshwara’s theme was decided in a meeting with Horticulture Minister SS Mallikarjun and Lalbagh Director DS Ramesh among others.

“The 12th-century Kannada philosopher and social reformer Basavanna rejected superstitions along with gender discrimination, and advocated equality. His philosophy and teachings are essential today. Thus, this time, the floral patterns are being created based on Basavanna and ‘Vachana Sahitya’ (rhythmic writing) theme,” said a senior official.

Along with Basaveshwara or Basavanna, the statues of philosophers like Akka Mahadevi, Madiwala Machaiah, Gangambike, and others, along with their ‘vachanas’ will be on display. There will also be the replica of ‘Anubhava Mantapa’, a ‘socio-religious parliament’ where devotees and poets of all faiths gathered in the 12th century.

According to officials, there will be live recitals of the vachanas at ‘Band Stand’, which will be a special attraction.

The officials stated that about three lakh planted pots were ready in the first week of November as the plants take about 45 to 60 days to flower. Some of the flowers and plants are usually sourced from Darjeeling and Ooty.

“About 5 lakh cut roses and 3 lakh cut chrysanthemum flowers will be used to make the main theme in the Glass House ever year, and the same is expected this year as well” an official stated.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is gearing up for the 2024 annual Republic Day Flower Show at Lalbagh, as the main attraction in the upcoming flower show will be a floral replica of Lord Basaveshwara. The 11-day flower show will be inaugurated on January 18, 2024 and will conclude on January 28. An official said that Lord Basaveshwara’s theme was decided in a meeting with Horticulture Minister SS Mallikarjun and Lalbagh Director DS Ramesh among others. “The 12th-century Kannada philosopher and social reformer Basavanna rejected superstitions along with gender discrimination, and advocated equality. His philosophy and teachings are essential today. Thus, this time, the floral patterns are being created based on Basavanna and ‘Vachana Sahitya’ (rhythmic writing) theme,” said a senior official.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Along with Basaveshwara or Basavanna, the statues of philosophers like Akka Mahadevi, Madiwala Machaiah, Gangambike, and others, along with their ‘vachanas’ will be on display. There will also be the replica of ‘Anubhava Mantapa’, a ‘socio-religious parliament’ where devotees and poets of all faiths gathered in the 12th century. According to officials, there will be live recitals of the vachanas at ‘Band Stand’, which will be a special attraction. The officials stated that about three lakh planted pots were ready in the first week of November as the plants take about 45 to 60 days to flower. Some of the flowers and plants are usually sourced from Darjeeling and Ooty. “About 5 lakh cut roses and 3 lakh cut chrysanthemum flowers will be used to make the main theme in the Glass House ever year, and the same is expected this year as well” an official stated. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp