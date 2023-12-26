Home Cities Bengaluru

Students collect 250kg plastic on trek to Shivagange   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Over 130 students across various grades from CMR National Public School, Bengaluru, conducted a ‘Plogging Trek’ to Shivagange Hills.

The trek was part of experiential learning which aims to provide students with the knowledge of the environment and also about building physical fitness.

Students actively contributed to the cause by engaging in a clean-up drive during the trek and collected 250 kg of plastic waste.

This initiative went beyond the traditional parameters of trekking as students were able to practically learn the importance of the on environment, and also  critical leadership abilities. The trek fostered empathy and made students aware of the impact human behaviour has on the ecosystem. Students got to navigate through different terrains during the trek. 

Anamika Radhakrishnan, head of student development at Ekya Schools and CMR K-12, said, “The plogging trek embodies our steadfast dedication to deliver an education that transcends conventional boundaries, nurturing students not merely academically but in their entirety.

This initiative underscores our belief in cultivating a generation that values and safeguards our environment.” School has undertaken similar initiatives in the past, and plans to continue across all Ekya campuses.

