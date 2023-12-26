Woman dies, 135 taken ill after eating ‘prasada’ at Hoskote temples

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: One person died and 135 others were hospitalised after they ate “prasada” given at temples at Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district on Sunday.

Food poisoning is said to be the reason. Siddagangamma, 64, died at hospital on Monday afternoon. Many among those taken ill visited three temples at Hoskote and ate the “prasada” offered there as part of Hanuma Jayanti celebrations. However, some of them, who did not have “prasada”, also developed conditions such as vomiting and dysentery. Of the 135 people, who were admitted to six hospitals, 36 are being treated in intensive care units.

The police said a large number of people visited Venkataramana Swamy, Anjaneya, and Kote Anjaneyaswamy temples, where they ate payasa, laddu and puliyogare offered as “prasada”. The reason for sickness could not be ascertained as a few of them, who did not eat the “prasada”, were also admitted to hospitals with similar conditions.

Siddagangamma ate the “prasada” her husband gave her and their daughter. While her husband did not develop any sickness, Siddagangamma and her daughter complained of symptoms such as vomiting and dysentery. They were rushed to Silicon City Hospital at Hoskote where Siddagangamma died. Siddagangamma had a heart disorder and the exact reason for her death is yet to be known, the police said.

Condition of others stable

Dr Triveni, Joint Director (CMD) of the State health department, confirmed the death of Siddagangamma. The condition of other patients is stable.

Some have been treated as outpatients and sent home. Food samples have been sent to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute for tests, she said.

Health officials and the food safety officer visited the patients. An entire floor was converted to an ICU ward at Srinivasa Hospital, Hoskote.

