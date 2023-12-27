Agencies draw up security arrangements for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To avoid a stampede at MG Road Metro Station after New Year celebrations, city police in consultation with BMRCL officials, will close MG Road Metro Station on Sunday night. Metro passengers can alight at the station but cannot board the Metro. They have to board at Cubbon Park or Trinity stations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Home Minister G Parameshwara held a meeting with police, BBMP, health, power and excise officials, and said precautionary measures will be taken in Bengaluru and cities of Mysuru, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda told the media that security arrangements for New Year’s Eve were made keeping in mind last year’s experience of a stampede. “There was a stampede near MG Road Metro station. To prevent such things, a meeting was convened with BMRCL officials and it was decided to close MG Road Metro station after the celebrations. The crowd will be split towards Cubbon Park and Trinity stations and will prevent any possible stampede,” he said.

Except for the flyover to Kempegowda International Airport, all other flyovers will be shut after 9pm Sunday. This will prevent mishaps and fatal accidents. Special police teams have been formed to look for ‘wheelie wonkers’. The entire city police force, including law and order, traffic and KSRP, will be deputed to ensure the celebrations go off without a hitch.

Jt Commissioner of Traffic MN Anucheth said those found driving/riding under the influence of alcohol will be sternly dealt with.

“Watchtowers, women’s safety islands, kiosks with health and BBMP officials, mufti police personnel will be deployed to keep an eye on troublemakers, drone cameras will also be in place. Surprise checks are being made on residences of habitual drug peddlers and rowdy sheeters. They are also being summoned to police stations, to ensure that party-goers are not in the wrong place in the wrong company,” Dayananda said.

He said the guidelines were set after a meeting with the Home Minister and other civic agencies. He, however, asserted that police will stand by any decisions taken by health officials. The commissioner said the deadline for pubs and restaurants to close will be 1am, and 11pm for wine stores.

“Directions have been given to owners of pubs to maintain a register of customers, with names, telephone numbers and addresses of customers. Such measures have been taken to prevent minors visiting pubs and drug peddlers from selling drugs inside pubs,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: To avoid a stampede at MG Road Metro Station after New Year celebrations, city police in consultation with BMRCL officials, will close MG Road Metro Station on Sunday night. Metro passengers can alight at the station but cannot board the Metro. They have to board at Cubbon Park or Trinity stations. Earlier on Tuesday, Home Minister G Parameshwara held a meeting with police, BBMP, health, power and excise officials, and said precautionary measures will be taken in Bengaluru and cities of Mysuru, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi. City Police Commissioner B Dayananda told the media that security arrangements for New Year’s Eve were made keeping in mind last year’s experience of a stampede. “There was a stampede near MG Road Metro station. To prevent such things, a meeting was convened with BMRCL officials and it was decided to close MG Road Metro station after the celebrations. The crowd will be split towards Cubbon Park and Trinity stations and will prevent any possible stampede,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Except for the flyover to Kempegowda International Airport, all other flyovers will be shut after 9pm Sunday. This will prevent mishaps and fatal accidents. Special police teams have been formed to look for ‘wheelie wonkers’. The entire city police force, including law and order, traffic and KSRP, will be deputed to ensure the celebrations go off without a hitch. Jt Commissioner of Traffic MN Anucheth said those found driving/riding under the influence of alcohol will be sternly dealt with. “Watchtowers, women’s safety islands, kiosks with health and BBMP officials, mufti police personnel will be deployed to keep an eye on troublemakers, drone cameras will also be in place. Surprise checks are being made on residences of habitual drug peddlers and rowdy sheeters. They are also being summoned to police stations, to ensure that party-goers are not in the wrong place in the wrong company,” Dayananda said. He said the guidelines were set after a meeting with the Home Minister and other civic agencies. He, however, asserted that police will stand by any decisions taken by health officials. The commissioner said the deadline for pubs and restaurants to close will be 1am, and 11pm for wine stores. “Directions have been given to owners of pubs to maintain a register of customers, with names, telephone numbers and addresses of customers. Such measures have been taken to prevent minors visiting pubs and drug peddlers from selling drugs inside pubs,” he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp