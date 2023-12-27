Bengaluru: Two die after car rams parked truck

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two of five car-borne passengers were killed on the spot in a traffic accident near the Madava NICE Road toll in the early hours of Tuesday. The three passengers who survived are undergoing treatment. The driver of the car rammed a parked truck, which he was unable to see due to suspected early morning fog. Police are not ruling out the possibility of the driver having dozed off.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Manjunath of Chunchaghatta on Kanakapura Road, and the driver of the car as Naveen, 34. Manjunath’s wife Hemalatha and children Kruthika, 20, and son Prajwal, 15, who survived, are undergoing treatment.

Manjunath and his family had reportedly gone on vacation towards Mangaluru and were returning home on Tuesday morning. Naveen is said to have dozed off and rammed the lorry parked by the roadside. Other motorists shifted the victims to the hospital. Nelamangala traffic police registered a case.

