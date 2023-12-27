Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two die after car rams parked truck

Naveen is said to have dozed off and rammed the lorry parked by the roadside. Other motorists shifted the victims to the hospital. Nelamangala traffic police registered a case.

Published: 27th December 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two of five car-borne passengers were killed on the spot in a traffic accident near the Madava NICE Road toll in the early hours of Tuesday. The three passengers who survived are undergoing treatment. The driver of the car rammed a parked truck, which he was unable to see due to suspected early morning fog. Police are not ruling out the possibility of the driver having dozed off.   

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Manjunath of Chunchaghatta on Kanakapura Road, and the driver of the car as Naveen, 34. Manjunath’s wife Hemalatha and children Kruthika, 20, and son Prajwal, 15, who survived, are undergoing treatment.

Manjunath and his family had reportedly gone on vacation towards Mangaluru and were returning home on Tuesday morning. Naveen is said to have dozed off and rammed the lorry parked by the roadside. Other motorists shifted the victims to the hospital. Nelamangala traffic police registered a case.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
traffic accident NICE Road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp