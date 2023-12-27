Hoskote food poisoning: Number of hospitalised rises to 217 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of people hospitalised in Sunday’s food poisoning incident in Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural went up to 217 from 135, state health officials said on Tuesday.

The number of patients in the ICU also increased to 39 from 35. The police had said that they suspect the cause of food poisoning to be ‘prasada’ offered at two temples in Hoskote. According to health officials, the numbers increased after devotees who consumed the prasada got admitted to hospitals for treatment on Tuesday after they complained of vomiting and dysentery.

“The inpatient count is now 217... up from 135. The number of patients in ICU has increased from 35 to 39. Two of the 39 in the ICU are above the age of 80 and have comorbidities and are being monitored. All the 217 inpatients are spread across five hospitals in Hoskote and Bengaluru,” Dr Triveni, Joint Director (CMD) of the state health department, said.

Dr Triveni also added that they have made provisions to admit people at CV Raman Nagar General Hospital and Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru if the numbers increase. Officials confirmed that the health of those admitted is improving. On the reason for food poisoning, an official said, “We can comment on that only after we receive the lab results of the food samples and blood reports. They are expected by Thursday.”

