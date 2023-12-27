Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court upholds move not to register paramedic as med practitioner

Annaiah submitted the application online, claiming to be entitled to register himself under the Act as he has been practising at ‘Sangeetha Clinic’ for several years in KGF.

Published: 27th December 2023 08:13 AM

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court upheld the action of the District Health and Family Welfare Officer and Member Secretary of the Registration Committee, who declined to register Annaiah N, a paramedic, as a medical practitioner under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, in Kolar district.

Annaiah submitted the application online, claiming to be entitled to register himself under the Act as he has been practising at ‘Sangeetha Clinic’ for several years in KGF. It was rejected on September 25, 2023, on the grounds that the qualification of the applicant does not permit registration under the Act. “He is not a doctor as defined under the Act. He is also not one of those practitioners as defined under the Act.

He claims to have practised for ages at Kolar and would be even prescribing medicine. Time has come to pull the curtain down on such people who are practising medicine without qualification and hoodwinking poor people in rural areas,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna, rejecting Annaiah’s petition filed by questioning the endorsement. Observing that no fault can be found with the endorsement issued to Annaiah, the court said the endorsement also notices that the clinic would be seized. It is rather strange that the petitioner has addressed himself as a practising doctor for all these years, the court said.

It noted Annaiah has a diploma in community medical services with essential drugs conferred by the Indian Council of Medico Technical and Health Care, a society registered under the Societies Registration Adhiniyam, Kanpur. This meant that he studied a paramedical course. It is clear that the qualification possessed by the petitioner does not make him a ‘Private Medical Practitioner’ under the Act, the court said.   

