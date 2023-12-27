Karnataka: Lecturers to get training on CET applications on Dec 28

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure students do not make mistakes while filling out online applications for the Common Entrance Test (CET), the Karnataka Examination Authority will hold a ‘CET Vidyarthi Mitra’, master trainer programme on December 28.

Usually, candidates make several mistakes while filling up the application form with names, Revenue Division number (RD) and errors while listing out their select categories and caste. This leads to delays in the application and the CET process, which may cause candidates to miss their chances of getting desired seats. Sometimes, this may force authorities to drop out aspirants from the entire process. Training has been arranged to avoid such circumstances, stated the release.

To ease the process KEA decided to to hold a Master Training programme. “As part of it, KEA will train eight lecturers from pre-university science colleges in each district at the KEA office. Master trainers will thereby train two lecturers from each college in their respective districts,” said Ramya S, Executive Director, KEA.

Those who are master-trained here will further train two lecturers from each college in their respective districts. During the final stage, the trained lecturers in every college will train the students about filling up applications. They will also ensure the filling up of applications at their colleges provided they have the required infrastructure.



