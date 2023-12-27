Put up Kannada boards in 15 days: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A survey of commercial shops on arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city should be started and notices should be issued to shops to use Kannada language in their name boards, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath after holding a meeting with zonal commissioners about implementing Kannada sign boards across Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The commissioner also set a 15-day deadline and directed zonal commissioners to issue notices to engineers in this regard. Girinath also warned mall owners saying, disciplinary action would be taken if Kannada nameplates are not installed.

Two days ago, he said, as per rules 60 per cent of Kannada language should be used on boards and nameplates of shop fronts, hotels, malls and other commercial outlets under the jurisdiction of the corporation.

The Chief directed officials that, in case shops and establishments on arterial and sub-arterial roads fail to follow rules, the officials should suspend the licence of such establishments and later cancel it if the owners remain adamant and do not follow the rules.

