Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP locks Mantri mall over outstanding taxes  

In total, Mantri Square owes Rs 51 crore in tax dues to BBMP.

Published: 28th December 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Mantri Mall in Malleswaram where a boy was beaten up by security men

Representational image of Bengaluru's Mantri Mall. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Mantri Square mall has been locked by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) owing to non-clearance of outstanding tax arrears yet again. The BBMP had directed the management of the mall, which is located in Malleswaram, to pay up its tax arrears.

Since the dues were not cleared by the management, the BBMP revenue division staff arrived at its location on Wednesday and locked the mall citing non-payment of tax dues.

In total, Mantri Square owes Rs 51 crore in tax dues to BBMP. The mall management was issued notices several times in the past by the Palike, to clear the arrears, but there was no response.

Finally on Wednesday, BBMP officials locked the main gate of the mall, and pasted a note outside, which reads that the property will be locked until the tax dues are cleared.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mantri Square mall BBMP tax arrears

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp