BBMP locks Mantri mall over outstanding taxes  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Mantri Square mall has been locked by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) owing to non-clearance of outstanding tax arrears yet again. The BBMP had directed the management of the mall, which is located in Malleswaram, to pay up its tax arrears.

Since the dues were not cleared by the management, the BBMP revenue division staff arrived at its location on Wednesday and locked the mall citing non-payment of tax dues.

In total, Mantri Square owes Rs 51 crore in tax dues to BBMP. The mall management was issued notices several times in the past by the Palike, to clear the arrears, but there was no response.

Finally on Wednesday, BBMP officials locked the main gate of the mall, and pasted a note outside, which reads that the property will be locked until the tax dues are cleared.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The Mantri Square mall has been locked by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) owing to non-clearance of outstanding tax arrears yet again. The BBMP had directed the management of the mall, which is located in Malleswaram, to pay up its tax arrears. Since the dues were not cleared by the management, the BBMP revenue division staff arrived at its location on Wednesday and locked the mall citing non-payment of tax dues. In total, Mantri Square owes Rs 51 crore in tax dues to BBMP. The mall management was issued notices several times in the past by the Palike, to clear the arrears, but there was no response.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Finally on Wednesday, BBMP officials locked the main gate of the mall, and pasted a note outside, which reads that the property will be locked until the tax dues are cleared. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp