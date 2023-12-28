Bengaluru 2023: A year of myriad health challenges  

Dr John Paul M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the year comes to an end, the people of Bengaluru find themselves pondering over a chaotic year that saw health obstacles engulfing the city. The main issue that took centre stage in news reports was the sudden increase in instances of viral fever in June and July, manifesting with symptoms varying from a regular cold to more serious cases accompanied by high fever.

Bengaluru, while not entirely immune, showed a promising decline in test positivity rates from 2.2 per cent on Decem 25, 2022 to a mere 0.3 per cent on Jan 3, 2023. New Delhi and Mumbai have consistently grappled for the dubious distinction of having the highest number of active Covid-19 cases among metros. This accomplishment reflects the city’s collective efforts in managing the pandemic.

The city witnessed a significant spike in patients seeking treatment at outpatient departments (OPDs), with a notable 3 per cent increase in June alone. The Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) registered a staggering 800 daily patients, half of whom were grappling with viral fever and persistent coughs. The situation escalated to such an extent that on Jul 19, 2023, the state recorded a total of 2,966 cases, with a striking 62 per cent attributed to dengue.

Karnataka faced a dengue outbreak of alarming proportions, reporting a staggering 8,600 cases in just three months. According to the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services, the total cases reached 11,576 by Oct 20, painting a grim picture of the health scenario.

Surprisingly, sudden cardiac deaths became a concern, constituting roughly 15 per cent of recorded deaths. Disturbingly, 85 per cent of these sudden cardiac events were linked to pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, smoking, and poor lifestyle choices. Cardiologists unanimously pointed towards coronary artery disease as the primary reason behind the surge in sudden cardiac arrests.

Upper respiratory tract infections, attributed to viruses like adenovirus, rhinovirus, and influenza, gripped a significant portion of the population. H1N1, commonly known as swine flu, was identified as a circulating threat, causing additional distress in the city.

Pneumonia emerged as a secondary complication, affecting 10 per cent to 15 per cent of children grappling with viral infections. This added a layer of complexity in the health landscape underscoring the need for comprehensive preventive measures.

In the ongoing war against Covid-19, JN1 has started to eclipse all other strains as a tough contender. This chapter reminds us that our fight with the virus remains far from static. The rise of the JN1 variant is a brutal reminder that our methods must be dynamic and go along with the evolutionary changes in pathogens, warning everyone to quickly ramp up large-scale vaccination efforts while also not forgetting scientific scrutiny. Also, people need to take precautions like wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding going to crowded places so that the spread of the virus is limited and does not affect a huge mass.

As the year draws to an end, Bengalureans find themselves reflecting on the myriad health challenges faced in 2023. The city navigated a complex web of viral outbreaks, respiratory infections, and the ongoing battle against Covid-19. The heightened awareness surrounding cardiovascular health and the impact of pre-existing conditions underscores the need for a holistic approach to public health in the coming year. As we bid farewell to a year marked by health crises, the resilience of Bengalureans and the lessons learned will undoubtedly shape health policies and practices in the year ahead.

(The writer is consultant in tropical medicine & infectious disease, SPARSH Hospital)

