Bengaluru 2023: The good, bad and the controversial

By Express News Service

From the highs of Irish music icons like Ronan Keating and Westlife’s performances to the lows of standup comedian Trevor Noah’s cancelled show, and the debates that surrounded NR Narayana Murthy, CE looks at some of the major events that held Bengaluru’s attention in 2023

JANUARY

Wedding Bliss

Bengaluru-favourite KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23, signifying the first lavish celebrity wedding of 2023. After dating for over three years, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. “Today, in a place that has been a haven of joy and peace, we got married, surrounded by those we cherish most. With hearts brimming with gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this new journey we embark on together,” they announced on social media.

FEBRUARY

Heritage Reborn

In February 2023, the opening of the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) on Kasturba Road marked a significant milestone in the cultural landscape of Bengaluru. Initially an online-only gallery, MAP transitioned into a physical space, challenging the traditional trajectory of ‘physical first, digital next’. Helmed by Abhishek Poddar, industrialist and art collector, MAP’s mission has been to democratise art, making India’s rich heritage accessible to diverse audiences.

MARCH

Oscar Glory

The controversial Elephant Whisperers, an Indian-American short documentary, achieved global acclaim by winning an Oscar. This represented a significant cultural milestone for India and Indian cinema. The film, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, delves into the tale of an indigenous couple in South India, who dedicate their lives to caring for an orphaned elephant.

APRIL-MAY

IPL Fervour

The Indian Premier League (IPL) of 2023 witnessed a series of electrifying matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, transforming the stadium into a pulsating arena of sportsmanship and excitement. Fans thronged to witness their favourite teams and players in action, creating an atmosphere charged with enthusiasm and energy. The stadium played host to memorable moments of cricketing brilliance, like the Royal Challengers Bangalore beating the Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs.

JUNE

Star-studded vows

In a grand ceremony at Palace Grounds, Kannada actor Abishek Ambareesh, the son of veteran actor and Member of Parliament Sumalatha and the late actor Ambareesh, tied the knot with model Aviva Bidapa, daughter of fashion icon Prasad Bidapa. The wedding was a lavish affair, with the bride sporting a stunning Kanjeevaram saree. Many Sandalwood celebrities, including Tamil superstar Rajnikanth, graced the occasion.

JULY

Grass Court Success

In a remarkable achievement, Bengaluru-based Rohan Bopanna reached the semi-finals in the doubles category at Wimbledon, one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world. What made this feat even more impressive was the impact it had on his ATP rankings. Bopanna’s successful campaign propelled him to the seventh position in the ATP rankings, a testament to his consistency in doubles tennis. At 43 years and 6 months, Bopanna became the oldest player to reach the men’s doubles Grand Slam final in the US Open in September.

AUGUST

Culinary Extravaganza

Celebrity chef Marco Pierre White flew into the city for a masterclass and brunch. Embracing Bengaluru’s greenery, he surprisingly expressed admiration for its traffic jams, finding amusement and inspiration in the bustling scenes. White’s return to the city not only treated attendees to his culinary genius but also provided a platform for aspiring chefs and food enthusiasts to showcase their talent.

SEPTEMBER

Bengaluru Pride

United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and First Lady Akshata Murty visited India for the first time after Sunak took charge, during the G20 Summit 2023. As the daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, Akshata’s and Sunak’s visit was a source of pride for Bengalureans who regard the Murthys as the city’s first family.

Comedy Setback

The Bengaluru stop of South African comedian and TV host Trevor Noah’s standup tour Off the Record, was cancelled due to persistent technical issues. Soon after, the comedian took to his X account, posting, “Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues, we’ve been forced to cancel both shows…I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment.”

OCTOBER

Yay or nay?

The man behind Bengaluru’s IT city NR Narayana Murthy stirred up controversy with his statement of a 70-hour work week. The co-founder of Infosys pointed out India’s low work productivity on the global stage and underscored the need for young Indians to invest additional hours to compete with nations like China. While this perspective aimed to enhance India’s global competitiveness, it ignited discussions about the delicate balance between work hours, productivity, and overall mental health and well-being.

NOVEMBER

Musical Highs

Music sensation Ronan Keating and the Irish pop band Westlife were some of the biggest highlights for the people of Bengaluru. While Keating returned to India after 17 years, Westlife made their debut here. It was a nostalgic trip down memory lane as Bengalureans swayed to the tunes of the ’90s.

Quest for Glory

India served as the exclusive host nation for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup with B’luru’s

M Chinnaswamy Stadium hosting 5 ODI World Cup matches. While India faced a disheartening defeat in the finals, the World Cup was a celebration of the sport’s spirit.

DECEMBER

Cultural Confluence

The 12th edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival celebrated the literary diversity Bengaluru offers. The festival provided a forum for book lovers to meet authors like Abraham Verghese, Perumal Murugan and many more. Bengaluru also hosted Echoes of Earth, India’s greenest music festival which presented

a line-up featuring over 40 international and Indian artistes, like Mary Ann, Sid Sriram, Droolfox and Len Faki.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

From the highs of Irish music icons like Ronan Keating and Westlife’s performances to the lows of standup comedian Trevor Noah’s cancelled show, and the debates that surrounded NR Narayana Murthy, CE looks at some of the major events that held Bengaluru’s attention in 2023 JANUARY Wedding Bliss Bengaluru-favourite KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23, signifying the first lavish celebrity wedding of 2023. After dating for over three years, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. “Today, in a place that has been a haven of joy and peace, we got married, surrounded by those we cherish most. With hearts brimming with gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this new journey we embark on together,” they announced on social media.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); FEBRUARY Heritage Reborn In February 2023, the opening of the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) on Kasturba Road marked a significant milestone in the cultural landscape of Bengaluru. Initially an online-only gallery, MAP transitioned into a physical space, challenging the traditional trajectory of ‘physical first, digital next’. Helmed by Abhishek Poddar, industrialist and art collector, MAP’s mission has been to democratise art, making India’s rich heritage accessible to diverse audiences. MARCH Oscar Glory The controversial Elephant Whisperers, an Indian-American short documentary, achieved global acclaim by winning an Oscar. This represented a significant cultural milestone for India and Indian cinema. The film, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, delves into the tale of an indigenous couple in South India, who dedicate their lives to caring for an orphaned elephant. APRIL-MAY IPL Fervour The Indian Premier League (IPL) of 2023 witnessed a series of electrifying matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, transforming the stadium into a pulsating arena of sportsmanship and excitement. Fans thronged to witness their favourite teams and players in action, creating an atmosphere charged with enthusiasm and energy. The stadium played host to memorable moments of cricketing brilliance, like the Royal Challengers Bangalore beating the Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs. JUNE Star-studded vows In a grand ceremony at Palace Grounds, Kannada actor Abishek Ambareesh, the son of veteran actor and Member of Parliament Sumalatha and the late actor Ambareesh, tied the knot with model Aviva Bidapa, daughter of fashion icon Prasad Bidapa. The wedding was a lavish affair, with the bride sporting a stunning Kanjeevaram saree. Many Sandalwood celebrities, including Tamil superstar Rajnikanth, graced the occasion. JULY Grass Court Success In a remarkable achievement, Bengaluru-based Rohan Bopanna reached the semi-finals in the doubles category at Wimbledon, one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world. What made this feat even more impressive was the impact it had on his ATP rankings. Bopanna’s successful campaign propelled him to the seventh position in the ATP rankings, a testament to his consistency in doubles tennis. At 43 years and 6 months, Bopanna became the oldest player to reach the men’s doubles Grand Slam final in the US Open in September. AUGUST Culinary Extravaganza Celebrity chef Marco Pierre White flew into the city for a masterclass and brunch. Embracing Bengaluru’s greenery, he surprisingly expressed admiration for its traffic jams, finding amusement and inspiration in the bustling scenes. White’s return to the city not only treated attendees to his culinary genius but also provided a platform for aspiring chefs and food enthusiasts to showcase their talent. SEPTEMBER Bengaluru Pride United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and First Lady Akshata Murty visited India for the first time after Sunak took charge, during the G20 Summit 2023. As the daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, Akshata’s and Sunak’s visit was a source of pride for Bengalureans who regard the Murthys as the city’s first family. Comedy Setback The Bengaluru stop of South African comedian and TV host Trevor Noah’s standup tour Off the Record, was cancelled due to persistent technical issues. Soon after, the comedian took to his X account, posting, “Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues, we’ve been forced to cancel both shows…I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment.” OCTOBER Yay or nay? The man behind Bengaluru’s IT city NR Narayana Murthy stirred up controversy with his statement of a 70-hour work week. The co-founder of Infosys pointed out India’s low work productivity on the global stage and underscored the need for young Indians to invest additional hours to compete with nations like China. While this perspective aimed to enhance India’s global competitiveness, it ignited discussions about the delicate balance between work hours, productivity, and overall mental health and well-being. NOVEMBER Musical Highs Music sensation Ronan Keating and the Irish pop band Westlife were some of the biggest highlights for the people of Bengaluru. While Keating returned to India after 17 years, Westlife made their debut here. It was a nostalgic trip down memory lane as Bengalureans swayed to the tunes of the ’90s. Quest for Glory India served as the exclusive host nation for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup with B’luru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium hosting 5 ODI World Cup matches. While India faced a disheartening defeat in the finals, the World Cup was a celebration of the sport’s spirit. DECEMBER Cultural Confluence The 12th edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival celebrated the literary diversity Bengaluru offers. The festival provided a forum for book lovers to meet authors like Abraham Verghese, Perumal Murugan and many more. Bengaluru also hosted Echoes of Earth, India’s greenest music festival which presented a line-up featuring over 40 international and Indian artistes, like Mary Ann, Sid Sriram, Droolfox and Len Faki. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp