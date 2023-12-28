Karnataka: Worker chained in factory rescued

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police rescued a 24-year-old man who was kept chained by his factory employer at Mahabubnagar in Ramanagara on Monday evening.

Mohammed Waseem, the worker, is said to have taken a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from his employer Syed Isam, 28, who owns SIU Silks, and stayed away from work for almost a month.

Enraged by his absence without any intimation, Isam allegedly chained Waseem, who returned to work nine days ago and did not allow him to go home. Waseem was told to work day and night till he clears his loan, the police said.

Waseem is a resident of Water Tank Circle at Ijoor. He joined Isam’s factory five months ago. A criminal case has been registered against Isam and factory supervisor Syed Amjad, 34. A case under the provisions of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act has also been registered against Isam and Amjad.

Waseem was wrongfully confined and tortured by Isam. The accused had chained Waseem’s legs and forced him to sleep inside the factory at night. The victim is said to have stayed away from work for personal reasons. He had taken the loan on the condition that the money will be deducted from his salary, the police said.

“On credible information, we searched the factory. The jurisdictional shirastedar from the Revenue Department also accompanied us. Both have been taken into custody,” said a police officer.

Further investigations are on, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Police rescued a 24-year-old man who was kept chained by his factory employer at Mahabubnagar in Ramanagara on Monday evening. Mohammed Waseem, the worker, is said to have taken a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from his employer Syed Isam, 28, who owns SIU Silks, and stayed away from work for almost a month. Enraged by his absence without any intimation, Isam allegedly chained Waseem, who returned to work nine days ago and did not allow him to go home. Waseem was told to work day and night till he clears his loan, the police said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Waseem is a resident of Water Tank Circle at Ijoor. He joined Isam’s factory five months ago. A criminal case has been registered against Isam and factory supervisor Syed Amjad, 34. A case under the provisions of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act has also been registered against Isam and Amjad. Waseem was wrongfully confined and tortured by Isam. The accused had chained Waseem’s legs and forced him to sleep inside the factory at night. The victim is said to have stayed away from work for personal reasons. He had taken the loan on the condition that the money will be deducted from his salary, the police said. “On credible information, we searched the factory. The jurisdictional shirastedar from the Revenue Department also accompanied us. Both have been taken into custody,” said a police officer. Further investigations are on, he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp