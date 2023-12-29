12 Stories that marked Bengaluru City Express' year

By Express News Service

January

The city and its Wall

In this story published on January 23, Rahul Dravid – one of India’s greatest cricketers and currently the head coach of the national team – spoke to CE about the relationship between education and sports, and how they can complement each other. Additionally, he shed light on the growth of the sports industry and how Bengaluru has changed immensely for athletes in a positive way.

February

Legends of the Game

Swedish tennis maestro Björn Borg and Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj got together for a gathering where they reminisced about the days of yore of them playing against each other and their friendship since the 1970s. We got a taste of tennis nostalgia from two greats of the game in this story which came out on February 22.

March

AI revolution in Indian courtroom

In a landmark development, the Indian Supreme Court utilised an Artificial Intelligence-based tool from Bengaluru’s Nomology Technology for real-time transcription. This historic application occurred during a case involving the Election Commission’s decision on the Shiv Sena party symbol and name. In this story published on March 1, CE highlighted the benefits of real-time transcription in a judicial setting.

April

The murder that shook bengaluru

Based on the sensational murder of Shakereh Khaleeli in B’luru in the early ’90s, the documentary Dancing on the Grave showed original footage and an interview with murderer Murali Manohar Mishra. This story, published on April 20, takes you through the timeline of the spine-chilling incident, and the reason why the city still can’t get over the murder 30 years on.

May

Breaking the glass ceiling

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Anushka Sharma at the Cannes International Film Festival and Alia Bhatt at the Met Gala...This year saw many desi beauties making heads turn with their international presence. Published on May 31, experts weighed in on why global luxury brands are showing a keen interest in featuring Indian faces.

June

Shining bright

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his visit to the USA, presented Jill Biden, the First Lady of USA, a lab grown 7.5 carat diamond. This story published on June 26 showed a growing community of Bengalurueans opting for the eco-friendly and pocket-friendly option.

July

A friendship forged in science

Outside of being a renowned physicist who spearheaded the Manhattan Project, who was J Robert Oppenheimer? And what was his relationship with India? Or rather, what was his relationship with a very influential Indian who also happens to be one of Bengaluru’s iconic scientific figures of the 20th century? In this story that came out on July 6, some light was shed upon the unspoken bond between Homi J Bhabha and Oppenheimer.

August

Stardom and Social Service

Sonu Sood celebrated his 47th birthday amidst his philanthropic ventures, which have recently taken precedence over his film career. Known for his aid to migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, in this story published on August 3, Sood highlighted to CE his commitment to supporting the underprivileged in Bengaluru, and his interest in films of the south.

September

Power couple

India hosted the G20 Summit this year and people could not stop gushing over the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, who was born and raised in Bengaluru. In the story published on Sept 11, prominent Bengalureans who have known the power couple, especially Murty, personally, about what sets them apart from others.

October

Dodging the spotlight

Ratan Tata’s 30-year-old personal manager Shantanu Naidu usually stays away from the limelight. In an article published on Oct 31, Naidu spoke about working with the stalwart, channelising the attention he gets for his work, and life off-duty.

November

uncovering a genius

Three-time National Award-winning documentary filmmaker Nirmal Chander Dandriyal talked about his new documentary 6-A Akash Ganga, which unveiled the enigmatic life of the renowned classical musician and surbahar player Annapurna Devi, first wife of sitar virtuoso Pt Ravi Shankar. In this story published on Nov 24, Dandriyal gave CE a behind-the-scenes insight into the making of the documentary, the myths around the maestro’s personal life, and more.

December

thinking big

He was all praise for Bengaluru when he visited the city recently. Former Reserve Bank of India governor Dr Raghuram G Rajan released his book, Breaking the Mould, and delved into reasons why the country is at a crossroads, and the need to bring back top Indian talent from world over. Published on December 18, Rajan pointed to part of the problem being the poverty of imagination.

