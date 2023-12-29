BEL Hall at Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum in Bengaluru celebrates electronics

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BEL has supported the development of a new gallery at the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM), which was inaugurated on Thursday. The ‘BEL Hall of Electronics’ showcases a diverse array of exhibits spanning the development of electronics over the decades.

Delving into the building blocks of technology, from communication and RADAR to Autonomous Systems, Electro-optics, Medical Electronics, Smart City solutions, Smart Manufacturing, AI, and VR, the new gallery looks to inspire the youth.

