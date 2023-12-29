Bengaluru: After being attacked for two consecutive days by landlord's family, tenant files FIR

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the second consecutive day, there was high drama and violence in the residence of realtor P Kumar at Krishna Reddy Layout in Banaswadi, who are tenants at the said residence owned by an NRI based in the US. The US-based owner’s sister L Shanthamma and her husband along with a few goons had allegedly attacked Kumar and his youngest son. They also sent his aged parents outside the house on Thursday evening. The family was attacked on Wednesday as well.

Kumar’s family members visited Ramamurthynagar police station late in the evening to file an FIR. On the advice of his lawyer, Kumar is refusing to vacate the house until the advance amount of Rs 2.5 lakh he had paid, is returned to him.

Kumar told TNIE, “My sister who has come down today to support us, and my 85-year-old mother who was assaulted yesterday, have gone to the police station to file an FIR. Today the goons ganged up and hit me and my youngest son. He is bleeding.” A sub-inspector who came down to the spot advised Kumar to file a complaint.

“Shanthamma and those accompanying her got inside the house and locked it from inside so that the family cannot enter,” he added. They need a court order to enter someone’s house like this. “They are just barging into our house, throwing us outside, and locking it from inside. This is completely illegal,” Kumar complained.

The pieces of furniture and other items which were taken back inside by Kumar, after the previous day’s events, were kept outside the house by the goons, again on Thursday.

