Bengaluru traffic police to do drug tests for drivers involved in accidents, drag races

Drugged driving poses a grave risk to the driver and those on the road because of impaired judgment and lack of ability to respond.

Published: 29th December 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, drug trafficking

For representational purposes

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has cracked the whip on drugged driving. Until now, errant riders and drivers were checked and booked for drunk driving. The BTP is now testing those performing wheelies, drag races, and those involved in road accidents for drug abuse, besides alcohol.

Joint Commissioner, Police (Traffic), MN Anuchet told TNIE that while “blood tests after road accidents are routine to rule out alcohol in the blood of the errant rider/driver, now, for every road accident and those indulging in wheelies and drag races will have to undergo drug tests to rule out the influence of drugs. We now conduct blood alcohol tests in both fatal and non-fatal cases. Previously, this was done only in fatal cases. Now, we have added testing for drugs”.

Drugged driving poses a grave risk to the driver and those on the road because of impaired judgment and lack of ability to respond. A person high on marijuana has impaired judgment of time and distance, decreased coordination, difficulty in lane weaving, and slow reaction time. Those under the influence of cocaine or methamphetamine can turn aggressive and reckless when driving, and those on prescription medicines, including benzodiazepines (a class of medicines taken for anxiety, other mental health conditions, and seizures) and opioids, can experience drowsiness, dizziness and impaired cognitive functioning such as thinking and judgment. Drugged driving can lead to vehicle crashes and loss of lives.

In the past five months, the BTP had three fatal and five non-fatal accident cases where the accused was found to have Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) more than the legal limit. “In the fatal cases, we have converted the cases from accident to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, under Section 304 Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Anuchet.

Punishment under Section 304 IPC is imprisonment for up to 10 years, with a fine. Those involved in fatal accidents and test negative for alcohol are booked under Section 304A IPC for negligence causing death. Punishment can be two years, with or without a fine. Those involved in non-fatal accidents and who test positive for drugs will be booked under the NDPS Act along with sections of the IPC.

Earlier this month, in a wheelie case at Kamakshipalya traffic police station, an accused was found positive for consumption of cannabis (ganja) and was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Wheelie riders and errant riders/drivers involved in road/traffic accidents have to undergo drug tests at government hospitals.

Police have come down heavily against the drug menace. A fortnight ago, the Central Crime Branch arrested a Nigerian national and seized contraband drugs worth over Rs 21 crore. DG&IGP Alok Mohan has instructed all unit officers to conduct drug awareness programs in schools and colleges across the state.

