JN.1 variant detected in patient admitted to Jayadeva Institute in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Another case of the new COVID-19 variant JN.1 has been confirmed in an in-patient who was admitted to Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, in the bulletin issued by the Health Department, Karnataka reported 158 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday with the number of tests reaching a new high of 8,350.

There were no deaths reported on Thursday. Speaking to TNIE, Dr CN Manjunath, director, Jayadeva, said, “As Karnataka has ramped up testing, the number of cases is expected to go up. Also, it is no surprise that we have found a patient with the new variant JN.1.

The patient had come for heart surgery. As per the protocol, we tested the patient before surgery for COVID-19 and he has tested positive and is found to have the new variant JN.1. This should not lead to panic among the other patients nor the people of the city, as we have taken all necessary precautionary measures,” he added. Health Commissioner Randeep said the detection of JN.1 in the patient is no cause for worry as COVID-19 protocol is maintained while treating patients.

