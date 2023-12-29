Home Cities Bengaluru

JN.1 variant detected in patient admitted to Jayadeva Institute in Bengaluru

Health Commissioner Randeep said the detection of JN.1 in the patient is no cause for worry as Covid-19 protocol is maintained while treating  patients.

Published: 29th December 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, COVID TEST

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Another case of the new COVID-19 variant JN.1 has been confirmed in an in-patient who was admitted to Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, in the bulletin issued by the Health Department, Karnataka reported 158 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday with the number of tests reaching a new high of 8,350.

There were no deaths reported on Thursday. Speaking to TNIE, Dr CN Manjunath, director, Jayadeva, said, “As Karnataka has ramped up testing, the number of cases is expected to go up. Also, it is no surprise that we have found a patient with the new variant JN.1.

The patient had come for heart surgery. As per the protocol, we tested the patient before surgery for COVID-19 and he has tested positive and is found to have the new variant JN.1. This should not lead to panic among the other patients nor the people of the city, as we have taken all necessary precautionary measures,” he added. Health Commissioner Randeep said the detection of JN.1 in the patient is no cause for worry as COVID-19 protocol is maintained while treating patients.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid JN 1 Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp