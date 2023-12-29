Nine-year-old girl found dead in swimming pool of apartment complex in Bengaluru

By PTI

BENGALURU: A nine-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the swimming pool of an apartment complex off Varthur-Gunjur road in Bengaluru's tech corridor, police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Manasa.

She, along with her family, lived in the same apartment complex, they said.

Residents of the apartment complex have claimed that the girl accidentally fell into the swimming pool after coming into contact with a livewire dangling from a light pole near the pool.

Police said that they can ascertain the exact cause of death only through a post-mortem examination, adding that they're awaiting the report.

In his complaint, the victim's father said he suspects that his daughter drowned after she accidentally fell into the swimming pool around 7.30 pm on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, he said.

"There have been claims of electrocution. However, there were no visible injury marks on her body. We are investigating the matter from all angles but we cannot ascertain the exact cause of death until we receive the post-mortem report," he said.

Following the incident, the residents of the apartment staged a protest and demanded justice for the girl.

"We want justice for my daughter. We want to know the truth behind her death. We want the police to probe the matter and fix responsibility," the father of the girl told reporters here, adding that this should not happen to any other child.

