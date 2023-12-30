Home Cities Bengaluru

10-year-old girl falls into pool of Bengaluru apartment complex after suffering electric shock, dies

The CCTV footage shows the girl coming down from her flat by a lift at 7.29 pm. Around 7.45 pm, she was found in the pool. By 7.55 pm, she was seen being rushed to hospital.

Published: 30th December 2023

Image used for representational purposes only ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A 10-year-old girl died after reportedly coming in contact with a live wire at ‘Prestige Lakeside Habitat’ off Varthur-Gunjur road in the city on Thursday. Manya Damerla, the victim, who became unconscious after suffering electric shock, fell into the swimming pool and died. The incident happened in the evening when the girl was playing near the pool.

She was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Alleging negligence on the part of the property management agency that takes care of maintenance of the apartment, residents staged a protest after the incident till Friday morning, seeking action against it.

Manya was a student of an international school near Dommasandra. Her father Rajesh Kumar Damerla is 
the founder director and CEO of DLK Megamart Private Ltd. Her mother Vinay Yepuri is the director of the company. Manya was  the only daughter of the Damerla couple, who hail from Andhra Pradesh.

“There should be a thorough inquiry into my daughter’s death. People, who saw my daughter at the time of the incident, told me that she fell into the pool after suffering electric shock. Somebody tried to save my daughter by giving her a wooden chair and a stick to hold. But by then, she became unconscious. I need justice. Nobody from the maintenance department has approached us yet. Whatever has happened to me should not happen to other parents. I have lost a bright daughter,” Rajesh said.

The CCTV footage shows the girl coming down from her flat by a lift at 7.29 pm. Around 7.45 pm, she was found in the pool. By 7.55 pm, she was seen being rushed to hospital. However, there is no CCTV near the place where the incident happened.

A resident, who was part of the protest, said they face many issues in the apartment complex. “Those incharge of maintenance are not ready to accept the blame and are saying that they can act only based on the police investigation report. We pay Rs 10,000 for maintenance,” the resident said.

Shivakumar Gunare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said that a case of unnatural death has been registered at Varthur police station. Further investigations are on.

