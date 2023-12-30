Get the party started
BENGALURU: As the countdown to ’24 begins, Bengaluru is all set to welcome the New Year with an array of celebrations. Whether you are a foodie, a dance floor diva, or someone who enjoys a bit of nostalgia, the city has something special in store for everyone
Electric Evening
Get ready to ring in the New Year in absolute style with a night of spectacular celebrations. Dress in your most galactic attire-think shimmering metallics, neon hues, and glow-in-the-dark accessories-to become part of this celebration. Surprises abound with interactive light shows, laser displays, and LED dance floors that transport revellers into a mesmerising galactic adventure.
Where: What the Ale?!, Electronic City
When: Dec 31, 7pm
Details: bookmyshow.com
Price: Rs 299++
EDM Extravaganza
Dance away 2023 and welcome the New Year with thrilling music, live entertainment and unlimited food and beverages. At this party, featuring not one but two electrifying dance floors, DJs will have you grooving to their foot-tapping beats all night long, to create memories that will last a lifetime.
Where: Magique, Koramangala
When: Dec 31, 8pm onwards
Details: bookmyshow.com
Price: Rs 1,200 onwards
Retro Rewind
At this New Year’s Eve party specially curated for movie buffs and foodies, celebrate with the glitz and glam amidst the beats of dhol. Savour dishes specially curated to induce a nostalgic vibe like hostel waali maagi, teen guan schezwan, vegetable crispy and more.
Where: Hitchki, Sarjapur Road
When: Dec 31
Details: bookmyshow.com
Price: Rs 2,055++
Sparkling Bash
Bid farewell to the year that has gone by as you indulge in unlimited Asian tapas, top-shelf drinks and beats by the renowned DJ Becker.
Where: Shangri-La Bengaluru, Vasanth Nagar
When: Dec 31, 7pm onwards
Details: 08045126320
Price: Rs 9,000++
Welcome Party
Wrap up the year with a warm toast to new beginnings at this New Year’s Eve bash featuring an array of delicacies, refreshing mixes, and dance the night away to the beats played by celebrity DJs and performers. Indulge yourself on the massive dance floor and escape into an evening that you will remember.
Where: Radisson Blu Bengaluru, Outer Ring Road
When: Dec 31, 8pm
Details: bookmyshow.com
Price: Rs 999++
Bollywood Bash
This New Year’s Eve, prepare for a Bollywood bonanza. with DJ Harsh Bhutani and DJ DKS. With an electrifying blend of chart-topping hits, brace yourself for a visual treat.
Where: The LaLit Ashok, Kumarakrupa Road
When: Dec 31, 8pm
Details: bookmyshow.com
Price: Rs 1,499++
3.2.1...Get on the dance floor
Get ready for a night filled with live entertainment and mouth-watering cuisine, featuring dishes from around the country and the world, including the butter glazed turkey with giblet gravy, the authentic flavours of Rajasthan ki rasoi, the rich legacy of Barrah Sahib and more. Revel in the Masquerade theme party and break a leg to lively DJ music.
Where: Sheraton Grand Bangalore at Brigade Gateway, Dr Rajkumar Road
When: Dec 31, 8pm onwards
CALL: 9591996959
Price: Rs 2,199++
Magical Evening
New Year’s Eve is a night to forget all the sorrows and celebrate life as much as you can. Gather together with loved ones, and enjoy the night under the sky with music, dance and alots of memories. Where: Radha Hometel, Whitefield |
When: Dec 31, 8pm
Details: bookmyshow.com
Price: Rs 399++