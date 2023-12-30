Get the party started

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the countdown to ’24 begins, Bengaluru is all set to welcome the New Year with an array of celebrations. Whether you are a foodie, a dance floor diva, or someone who enjoys a bit of nostalgia, the city has something special in store for everyone

Electric Evening

Get ready to ring in the New Year in absolute style with a night of spectacular celebrations. Dress in your most galactic attire-think shimmering metallics, neon hues, and glow-in-the-dark accessories-to become part of this celebration. Surprises abound with interactive light shows, laser displays, and LED dance floors that transport revellers into a mesmerising galactic adventure.

Where: What the Ale?!, Electronic City

When: Dec 31, 7pm

Details: bookmyshow.com

Price: Rs 299++

EDM Extravaganza

Dance away 2023 and welcome the New Year with thrilling music, live entertainment and unlimited food and beverages. At this party, featuring not one but two electrifying dance floors, DJs will have you grooving to their foot-tapping beats all night long, to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Where: Magique, Koramangala

When: Dec 31, 8pm onwards

Details: bookmyshow.com

Price: Rs 1,200 onwards

Retro Rewind

At this New Year’s Eve party specially curated for movie buffs and foodies, celebrate with the glitz and glam amidst the beats of dhol. Savour dishes specially curated to induce a nostalgic vibe like hostel waali maagi, teen guan schezwan, vegetable crispy and more.

Where: Hitchki, Sarjapur Road

When: Dec 31

Details: bookmyshow.com

Price: Rs 2,055++

Sparkling Bash

Bid farewell to the year that has gone by as you indulge in unlimited Asian tapas, top-shelf drinks and beats by the renowned DJ Becker.

Where: Shangri-La Bengaluru, Vasanth Nagar

When: Dec 31, 7pm onwards

Details: 08045126320

Price: Rs 9,000++

Welcome Party

Wrap up the year with a warm toast to new beginnings at this New Year’s Eve bash featuring an array of delicacies, refreshing mixes, and dance the night away to the beats played by celebrity DJs and performers. Indulge yourself on the massive dance floor and escape into an evening that you will remember.

Where: Radisson Blu Bengaluru, Outer Ring Road

When: Dec 31, 8pm

Details: bookmyshow.com

Price: Rs 999++

Bollywood Bash

This New Year’s Eve, prepare for a Bollywood bonanza. with DJ Harsh Bhutani and DJ DKS. With an electrifying blend of chart-topping hits, brace yourself for a visual treat.

Where: The LaLit Ashok, Kumarakrupa Road

When: Dec 31, 8pm

Details: bookmyshow.com

Price: Rs 1,499++

3.2.1...Get on the dance floor

Get ready for a night filled with live entertainment and mouth-watering cuisine, featuring dishes from around the country and the world, including the butter glazed turkey with giblet gravy, the authentic flavours of Rajasthan ki rasoi, the rich legacy of Barrah Sahib and more. Revel in the Masquerade theme party and break a leg to lively DJ music.

Where: Sheraton Grand Bangalore at Brigade Gateway, Dr Rajkumar Road

When: Dec 31, 8pm onwards

CALL: 9591996959

Price: Rs 2,199++

Magical Evening

New Year’s Eve is a night to forget all the sorrows and celebrate life as much as you can. Gather together with loved ones, and enjoy the night under the sky with music, dance and alots of memories. Where: Radha Hometel, Whitefield |

When: Dec 31, 8pm

Details: bookmyshow.com

Price: Rs 399++

