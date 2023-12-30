Lookbook 2023

Home Cities Bengaluru

From Barbiecore to Deepika Padukone’s international style statement, fashion made the right kind of noise this year. CE rewinds to recall some of the trendiest of trends in the space of fashion.

Published: 30th December 2023 08:28 AM

Margot Robbie as Barbie

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  2023 witnessed many fashion trends, establishing how fashion makes a strong statement. This time with many Indians making their global presence, indigenous styles became a conversation starter. Here are some of the newsmaking trends in the fashion world 

Painting the town pink 
She came and coloured the world pink. We are speaking about Barbie. When the first poster of Margot Robbie-starrer Barbie, was released during the summer of 2023, no one would have thought the Barbie pink would have snowballed into something so big. From dresses to pantsuits, the colour spread like wildfire. Brands and celebrities hopped onto the bandwagon of painting the town pink. 

Why knot!
Who would have thought crochet, a hobby from our grandparents’ time would become a fashion rage? Well... 2023 saw that too. Celebrities wore it, and youngsters wore it too, making it an unusual sensation of the year. Tops, dresses, shrugs and crochet attire came in various options. This gave a boom to many who started crocheting for fun but now have taken it up professionally. 

Bengaluru hudugi, global icon 
This was the year of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who the world saw rise and shine. The Bengaluru girl made headlines for more than one reason. Being the global face of various luxury brands like Cartier and Louis Vuitton (LV), she carried India to various global stages. Her bespoke LV black gown and Cartier neckpiece made her Oscar debut impressive. With many Bollywood representations at the Paris Fashion Week this year, she stood tall with her style.

Pearly white 
This classic gemstone became one of the fashion statements this year once it started being placed on attire. Remember Alia Bhatt’s pearl-clad gown at the Met Gala? This turned into an inspiration for creative ideas like getting a pearl vest or a pearl belt which can be worn on western or ethnic wear, elevating any look. 

Evergreen saree
The ever-so-elegant six-yard fabric saw an international fan following with Zendaya and Gigi Hadid picking it as the attire of choice for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Supermodel Naomi Campbell’s saree-gown at the Met Gala was a modern spin on the traditional drape. Alia Bhatt rewearing her wedding saree for her National Awards put the garment in focus again.  

Purple energy  
If there is one colour that dominated the ethnic wardrobe, it has to be purple. From the wedding season to the Deepavali celebrations, the colour sneaked into the closets of celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Karisma Kapoor.

