Mixology Milestones  

BENGALURU: As the year draws to a close, one can thank 2023 for being one when people were again able to flock pubs. Here’s a look at the noticeable trends behind the bar.

Spicy cocktails: There has been a shift from the traditional, more sweet cocktails towards savoury options. Some popular ones were Spicy Margs, Bloody Maria’s, and the Cucumber Wasabi Martini.

’90s throwback: Cocktail lovers were drooling over the ’90s drinks, be it an Espresso martini or a Cable Car. One would also be surprised to find Sex on the Beach, Cosmopolitan, and Bramble, competing against new-age options on a party menu.

Unique ice cubes: Over the years, cocktails have been garnished with different types of ice cubes that differ in shape and size. These not only make Manhattan cool, but they also add to the aesthetics. Lime, lemon, and cucumber can also be added to the cubes.

Negroni with a twist: Mixologists tried twists with already-popular cocktails, notably, the Negroni. This classic bittersweet cocktail became a part of many parties, and one low-alcohol version was the Sbagliato, which uses sparkling wine instead of gin.

No-alcohol and low-alcohol cocktails: Along with a range of no-alcohol beers, whiskies and liqueurs, low-alcohol cocktails, Americano, Bamboo, Averna Cobbler, also found favour with Bengalureans.

Spiked slushies: The Frozen Cosmo slushy became a favourite over any vodka-based cocktail.

Locally sourced garnishes: From using jamun, a wild plum used to make a clarified jamun cordial, and infusing Himalayan sichuan pepper into vermouth, mixologists expanded their creativity to include indigenous flavours.

Coffee-infused cocktails: Combining the complexity and robustness of the flavours of coffee with the sophistication of traditional cocktails, bars made the most by including them in cocktails.

