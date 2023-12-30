Protests are held when rules are not implemented: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Kannada activists resort to protests when the State Government fails to implement rules.

The need of the hour is to support those activists, he said, and expressed displeasure over sending Kannada Rakshana Vedike President Narayana Gowda and others to jail.

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Auditorium at a function organised by Kannada Sahitya Parishat here on Friday, the former chief minister said that he had ordered the withdrawal of over 2,000 cases filed against Kannada activists when he was the CM.

The current situation was because of not strictly implementing the Kannada signboard rules, he added.

