Home Cities Bengaluru

Protests are held when rules are not implemented: Bommai

The need of the hour is to support those activists, he said, and expressed displeasure over sending Kannada Rakshana Vedike President Narayana Gowda and others to jail.

Published: 30th December 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Former chief minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Kannada activists resort to protests when the State Government fails to implement rules. 

The need of the hour is to support those activists, he said, and expressed displeasure over sending Kannada Rakshana Vedike President Narayana Gowda and others to jail.

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Auditorium at a function organised by Kannada Sahitya Parishat here on Friday, the former chief minister said that he had ordered the withdrawal of over 2,000 cases filed against Kannada activists when he was the CM.

The current situation was because of not strictly implementing the Kannada signboard rules, he added. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Kannada activists protests

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp