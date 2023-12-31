66,000 eligible voters in Bengaluru Grad constituency 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following direction from the State Election Commission, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) election division published the final list for both Graduate and Teacher constituencies.

According to Palike, there are 66,213 voters in the Graduate constituency, and 11,763 voters in the Teacher’s constituency.

District Election Officer and Chief Commissioner BBMP, Tushar Girinath said, “Bengaluru Graduate Constituency comprises of parliamentary segments---North, South and Central parliament segments and outer areas of BBMP called as Bengaluru Urban. The North parliament segment has 9,680 voters, the South segment has 14,099 voters, the Central segment has 12,620 voters and the Urban segment has 29,814 voters.”

Further, Girinath added that as of November 23 when the Palike released a draft voters’ list, there were 39,858 voters. After claims and objections, 26,355 names were added to the final voters’ list, thus totalling 66,213 voters.

As per authorities in the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency, there were 6,339 voters in the draft voters’ list and after settling claims and objections of 5,424 applications there are 11,763 eligible voters in the final list released by BBMP on Saturday.

The term of members of North-East, South-West, Bangalore Graduate constituencies and South-East, and South-West Teacher constituencies will end on June 6, 2024. Hence, the State election is making preparations for the Karnataka council polls in 2024.

On this occasion, Special Commissioner of Election Division R Ramachandran, Additional District Election Officer of Bangalore city and other officials were present.



