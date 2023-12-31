Banners, serial sets on electric poles for NY banned

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Bengaluru gears up for New Year celebrations, the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) issued a stern advisory, urging the public to prioritize safety measures to prevent electrical accidents during the festivities.

In an official release on Saturday, BESCOM emphasized that the public should refrain from attaching banners, disposing of garbage, and illuminating serial sets on electrical infrastructure such as transformers, poles, guy sets, and fences. Instances of unsafe electrical locations should be reported to the BESCOM helpline- 1912.

To ensure safety, it further stressed the need for securing separate temporary power connections for illuminating serial sets during the New Year celebrations. It also requested citizens not to put up serial sets on its electrical infrastructure and refrained the public from bursting firecrackers near transformers and driving vehicles on footpaths where electricity poles are erected.

In the interest of public safety, BESCOM highlighted the importance of fixing serial sets in public places and other buildings with utmost care. Additionally, temporary Diesel Generator (DG) sets employed for illuminating public spaces will be supervised by qualified personnel during operational hours to ensure the safety of the public, especially children.



