Covid spike: Governement hospitals told to reserve beds

Special ward being prepared at a Govt hospital as preparedness amid concern over new COVID-19 variant JN. 1, in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Following the increase in Covid-positive cases, the state government on Saturday directed Victoria Hospital, KC General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, CV Raman Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru to reserve isolation wards.

In a circular, the government also directed all district hospitals to reserve a minimum of 10 normal beds and five ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.  

“Corona cases are being detected in the state and as the number of cases is likely to increase in the coming days, there is a need to admit patients when they come to the hospitals for treatment” said Principal Secretary of Health Department T K Anil Kumar in the circular.

The total positive cases in the state breached the 200-mark. The state recorded 201 positive cases and one death on Saturday. The deceased 74-year-old patient was fully vaccinated from Mysuru and had complaints of SARI along with co-morbidities like hypertension and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

