Gas geyser risks spark urgent calls for safer alternatives 

Rishita Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the rising incidents of fatalities due to inhalation of carbon monoxide (CO) from gas geysers, doctors recommend that manufacturers implement precautionary measures while advising people to install a gas geyser only in well-ventilated bathrooms or to otherwise opt for an exhaust fan, if a bathroom is poorly ventilated, to efficiently clear away the toxic gas.

Dr Ramesh GH, Head of Emergency and Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), said, “People often choose gas geysers for affordability over electric ones, but often neglect precautions. Gas geysers work by utilising available oxygen. In poorly-ventilated bathrooms, it releases CO as a by-product, as its toxic fumes are inhaled it induces a hypoxic effect that often renders a person unconscious.”

Dr Ramesh explained that if a gas geyser is fitted in a poorly ventilated space, while heating water, the geyser will deplete the oxygen available in the surroundings to generate heat and often potentially lead to an environment with reduced or no oxygen. This results in the inhalation of CO. Due to the reduced level of oxygen in the surroundings, the cells in the body fail to absorb oxygen and rather the body inhales CO, which results in a hypoxic situation.

This further sets off a chain reaction within the body by giving simple warning signs like nausea, vomiting, and giddiness, and finally affects the brain (hypoxic damage) and ultimately causes the person to become unconscious and suffocated. If the victim is identified early and brought out of the bathing room, they can be treated initially by oxygen which is available in the environment, he further added. Hence, it is advisable to leave the bathroom open for a few minutes, before entering, after switching off the geyser, for a safe and appropriate environment.

Additionally, installing an exhaust fan can help, to clear the CO. Furthermore, companies producing gas geysers should include a cautionary note detailing potential complications while selling such products, the doctor said.

A senior police officer said many gas geysers carry an Indian Standard Institution (ISI)-certified seal despite lacking actual certification. Furthermore, these geysers go unregulated without government guidelines.

Fatal incidents linked to gas geysers occur when people spend extended periods in the bathroom, leading to suffocation within seconds.

A sales officer with a geyser and appliances company said electric geysers come equipped with an auto-off system, preventing excessive temperature that could lead to oxygen consumption. In contrast, gas geysers, lacking this automatic feature, may continuously heat up and deplete oxygen.

