Goodbye 2023: Pressing issues remain

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

From the opening of the access-controlled Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway that cut down the travel time between the two cities to putting Shivamogga on the air map of India, some big projects in Karnataka moved forward in 2023. However, many serious issues remained unaddressed during the year.

On a positive note, Namma Metro services were extended in October 2023 with the opening of the 2.1-km Krishnarajapura-Baiyappanahalli stretch ensuring connectivity between Whitefield — which has a concentration of IT firms — with the rest of the Metro rail network. Bengaluru Metro’s overall network has been extended to 73.81 km now. Many high-density corridors in the state capital are yet to get this fast, efficient, and hassle-free mode of transport. The work is on.

At the beginning of 2023, Terminal-2 of Bengaluru airport, built at a cost of nearly Rs 5,000 crore, was thrown open for passengers. There was more good news for the airport. Terminal-2 was recognized as one of the world’s best airports by UNESCO’s 2023 Prix Versailles.

Not just the infrastructure projects, the state’s economy is doing well and Karnataka is the second in GST collections, while it also managed to attract many big investors, including iPhone manufacturer Foxconn. The government recently approved its proposal to invest an additional Rs 13,911 crore. The company had earlier received approval to invest Rs 8,000 crore. On the flip side, the mid-year review of the state finances, which was tabled in the winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi earlier this month showed a decline in funding for start-ups and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the state due to a slowdown in advanced economies.

Also, many serious issues, including the condition of government schools, drinking water contamination, the safety of pedestrians, danger lurking on streets due to dangling electric wires, water pollution, and urban flooding that made Bengaluru roads look like rivers need to be addressed on a war footing.

The new government has been talking about giving a push to “Brand Bengaluru,” but the real action from the government is yet to be seen. Despite pumping huge sums into the IT city’s infrastructure, it remains unsafe for pedestrians and unfriendly for cyclists. That is true with most cities and towns in the state. Despite advances in science and technology, manual scavenging, which is among the cruelest forms of work, continues unabated.

Images of schoolchildren made to get into a septic tank on school premises in Kolar district shook the conscience of the civil society. More shocking was the involvement of medical professionals and hospitals in female foeticide.

After such horrific acts came to light, the government promised stern action and a system to check such practices. Implementation of those measures on the ground remains a challenge. The regional imbalance between South and North Karnataka is another concern that needs concerted efforts from elected representatives and officers.

For farmers, it was a difficult year. Most parts of the state are reeling under drought and assistance from the government is yet to reach them. Although the governments have been talking about doubling farmers’ income, a lot is needed to be done in terms of providing them with cold storage facilities, markets for their produce, and technological assistance to get better yields and come up with drought-resistant crops. Ironically, be they floods and droughts, shortages, or glut in supplies, it is always the farmers who are at the receiving end while middlemen skim the profits. Big irrigation and drinking water projects, too, did not make much progress in the year.

As we say goodbye to 2023 and get ready to welcome the new year, let us hope that proactive measures will be taken to address the pressing issues. Hope is eternal….

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

From the opening of the access-controlled Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway that cut down the travel time between the two cities to putting Shivamogga on the air map of India, some big projects in Karnataka moved forward in 2023. However, many serious issues remained unaddressed during the year. On a positive note, Namma Metro services were extended in October 2023 with the opening of the 2.1-km Krishnarajapura-Baiyappanahalli stretch ensuring connectivity between Whitefield — which has a concentration of IT firms — with the rest of the Metro rail network. Bengaluru Metro’s overall network has been extended to 73.81 km now. Many high-density corridors in the state capital are yet to get this fast, efficient, and hassle-free mode of transport. The work is on. At the beginning of 2023, Terminal-2 of Bengaluru airport, built at a cost of nearly Rs 5,000 crore, was thrown open for passengers. There was more good news for the airport. Terminal-2 was recognized as one of the world’s best airports by UNESCO’s 2023 Prix Versailles.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Not just the infrastructure projects, the state’s economy is doing well and Karnataka is the second in GST collections, while it also managed to attract many big investors, including iPhone manufacturer Foxconn. The government recently approved its proposal to invest an additional Rs 13,911 crore. The company had earlier received approval to invest Rs 8,000 crore. On the flip side, the mid-year review of the state finances, which was tabled in the winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi earlier this month showed a decline in funding for start-ups and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the state due to a slowdown in advanced economies. Also, many serious issues, including the condition of government schools, drinking water contamination, the safety of pedestrians, danger lurking on streets due to dangling electric wires, water pollution, and urban flooding that made Bengaluru roads look like rivers need to be addressed on a war footing. The new government has been talking about giving a push to “Brand Bengaluru,” but the real action from the government is yet to be seen. Despite pumping huge sums into the IT city’s infrastructure, it remains unsafe for pedestrians and unfriendly for cyclists. That is true with most cities and towns in the state. Despite advances in science and technology, manual scavenging, which is among the cruelest forms of work, continues unabated. Images of schoolchildren made to get into a septic tank on school premises in Kolar district shook the conscience of the civil society. More shocking was the involvement of medical professionals and hospitals in female foeticide. After such horrific acts came to light, the government promised stern action and a system to check such practices. Implementation of those measures on the ground remains a challenge. The regional imbalance between South and North Karnataka is another concern that needs concerted efforts from elected representatives and officers. For farmers, it was a difficult year. Most parts of the state are reeling under drought and assistance from the government is yet to reach them. Although the governments have been talking about doubling farmers’ income, a lot is needed to be done in terms of providing them with cold storage facilities, markets for their produce, and technological assistance to get better yields and come up with drought-resistant crops. Ironically, be they floods and droughts, shortages, or glut in supplies, it is always the farmers who are at the receiving end while middlemen skim the profits. Big irrigation and drinking water projects, too, did not make much progress in the year. As we say goodbye to 2023 and get ready to welcome the new year, let us hope that proactive measures will be taken to address the pressing issues. Hope is eternal…. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp