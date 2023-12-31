Home Cities Bengaluru

Government must implement the objectives of Constitution: CM Siddaramaiah

Published: 31st December 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

CM Siddaramaiah at Nidumamidi Sri Pitharohana-33 ceremony, in Bengaluru.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is the responsibility of the government to implement the objectives of the constitution, and work to give economic and social power to the weaker sections of the society, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He was speaking at the Nidumamidi Sri Pitharohana-33 ceremony, in Bengaluru on Saturday and said that casteism and societal inequality should be eradicated.

Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar, the CM said, “If the economic and social inequality is not resolved, even if the country gets independence, it will be of no use.” He added that freedom is meaningful only when the backward class get economic and social equality.

The CM also stressed on the power of taking the ‘non violent path’ for any struggle in a democratic set-up. Speaking about the Nidumamidi Mutt, he said, “The Mutt is secular and not reserved for any caste, religion or culture. It conducts religious and educational activities.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

