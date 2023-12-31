L&T to start civic work on Kanaka line at D1K cr

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) have been handed over the civic work tender contract for the Bengaluru suburban rail project’s Kanaka line between Heelalige and Rajanukunte for Rs 1040.51 crore.

The company has been issued the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to start construction works for the Kanaka line in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode within 30 months, said a press release from K-RIDE on Saturday.

On EPC mode, the company will design and construct elevated viaduct of 8.9 km length and 37.9 km at grade section and the physical work is expected to be taken up soon.

The contract also includes the construction of a double-decker alignment of 1.2 km for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) Corridor-1 (KSR Bengaluru to Devanahalli) and Corridor-4 (Heelalige to Rajanukunte) near Yelahanka. The construction of BSRP’s elevated viaduct of 500 metres below BMRCL viaduct near Benniganahalli sharing right of way between both BMRCL and BSRP and it is the first of its kind in India, according to K-RIDE release.

With the current tender and the existing tender work of Corridor-2 (Chikkabanavara to Baiyappanahalli, which is already with L&T) the total length of the civic works with L&T is 72.08 km of civic work which is around 50 percent of BSRP’s total project alignment.

As the loan agreement is already signed with KfW, Germany for Euro 500 million and loan agreement for Euro 300 is expected to be signed with the European Investment Bank (EIB) in March 2024, the tender for Corridor-1 and Corridor-3 will also be invited soon, the release added.



