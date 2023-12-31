Mall of Asia directed to remain shut till January 15 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The bustling Phoenix Mall of Asia, located along the Bellary Highway was ordered to temporarily shut its doors from December 31 to January 15.

The decision comes in response to escalating concerns over traffic congestion, public disturbance, and various issues affecting the local community.

B Dayananda, City Police Commissioner issued a prohibitory order restricting public access to the mall, intending primarily to prevent annoyance and disturbance, while ensuring a safe environment for both traffic and the public at large.

Acknowledging the severity of the situation the senior officer emphasized the need to provide parking space for at least 10,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers in the Phoenix Mall of Asia building.

The commercial complex, situated adjacent to the Bellary Highway’s service road, serves as a vital connection to the Kempegowda International Airport. The mall, which is a 12-storeyed building with inadequate parking space, triggered traffic congestion, affecting the daily lives of the surrounding population and causing inconvenience to students during their commute.

With only two basements for parking, accommodating 2,324 cars and two-wheelers, the mall witnessed chaotic scenes as vehicles queued up at the entrance due to insufficient space, resulting in prolonged traffic halts on the main carriageway.

Moreover, local organizations, schools, and colleges raised complaints about the chaos, leading to a flash protest by residents on December 24.

