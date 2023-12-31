Navigating sobriety during recovery in festive times

Rishita Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the New Year approaches, a sobering reality emerges for those navigating the sensitive journey of recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

The festive season, often synonymous with joy and celebration, can become a challenging time for people striving to maintain their sobriety. The transition into a new year can inadvertently trigger feelings of stress, nostalgia and social pressure, potentially paving the way for relapse, Dr Arun V Kumar, Consultant Psychiatrist said.

Navigating a sensitive balance between festivities and maintaining one’s commitment to recovery requires a heightened awareness and support system. In this context, it becomes imperative to address the unique challenges that the New Year may pose for people in recovery, fostering an environment that promotes resilience and reinforces the importance of staying on the path to wellness.

Dr Arun explained that easy accessibility of drugs and alcohol has given rise to a concerning cycle – starting with recreational use, progressing to abuse, and eventually leading to dependency. During festivities like New Year’s, this pattern intensifies as people are drawn to environments where substance use is prevalent, causing people in recovery to face heightened risks of relapse. Festivals, with their celebratory atmosphere, often become triggers for relapse, as people find it challenging to resist the temptation when surrounded by others indulging in substance use.

Dr Arun said encouraging a deeper understanding of the potential risks associated with alcohol and drug consumption, especially for the pursuit of a temporary “feel-good” sensation, is crucial, starting from the school level.

Individuals must comprehend the possibility of these substances leading to dependency syndromes. Family members play a pivotal role in this and if there is a noticeable behaviour change, it should not be overlooked. Instead, a proactive approach is essential for early intervention. Moreover, peer groups, despite the widespread accessibility of such substances, need to foster an environment of support and encouragement for those attempting to break away.

