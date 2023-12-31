Vandalism spreads fear, shop owners want Kannada big on boards

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the violent rally organised by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) activists, concerning the recent controversy of using Kannada on at least 60 per cent of the boards in stores and establishments across the city, shops that design these name boards have been receiving calls from owners to increase visibility on their name boards.

Mathialagan R who owns Mathi Arts, a name board and designing shop in Koramangala says, he received at least 15 calls in the last two days from shopkeepers asking to increase the visibility of Kannada letters, most of them were his previous clients.

“Shop and stall owners are terrified of the protests, and penalties from the BBMP. The fear of vandalism has driven them to make requests for boards prominently displaying Kannada letters. I am sure other shops designing name boards are also getting similar calls,” he said.

As Banasawadi and HBR Layout have more commercial buildings and shops, T Raj who owns a designing office called Digital Solution at HBR Layout also received dozens of calls.

“All the enquiries were related to Kannada boards and how soon the service could be delivered,” said Raj.

Syed Roshan, who runs S Prints, a digital sign boards-making company said, “Owners were not very particular about using Kannada on name boards earlier, demanded for it now. I received over 10 calls from shops. As BBMP has set a deadline till February to display boards with 60 per cent visibility of Kannada language, I am sure we (signage shops) will get more enquiries and orders,” said Roshan.

Earlier, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath asked all zonal commissioners to survey the status of Kannada boards on shops and establishments in their respective areas.

He said that time has been given till February, but if malls, offices, shops and establishments fail to adhere to the 60 per cent visibility of Kannada language on their name boards even after that, their trade licenses have been directed to be suspended.

