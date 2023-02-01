Bengaluru: Talk show of the town 'Masti Masala'

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are tired of binging on OTT shows late at night, it might be a good idea to try something local. Actor-director Mahesh Gowda’s celebrity talk show Masti Masala is the latest talk show of the town. The show, which is available on the YouTube channel of his production house HonuDi Productions, has featured actors like Asha Bhat and Suri already.

A fan of talk shows, Gowda says it is a weekly Kannada talk show targeting the local audience. Every week the team will be releasing one episode each Friday. “It’s a celebrity talk show that I made for YouTube as of now. For Season 2, I want to take it to television.

But it is filled with many segments, which are fun. We have avoided any controversial questions,” says Gowda, adding that the show starts with a brief introduction about the guests.

“Two episodes are out and the third episode with actor Kushee Ravi is going to be out this Friday. Then we have Srini, who is working with Shivrajkumar in Ghost. We also have Reena S D’Souza, and Radhika Narayan, to name a few,” he adds.

Trying not to make it mainstream with the journey of the guests or their upcoming movies, Gowda intended to make it fun-filled. “I don’t know the questions that my team has prepared. We have a general idea about the quiz, dumb charades, all with a twist,” he says.

Apart from the conversations, the show will also feature live performances.

“For example, we invite one independent singer to the show and dedicate a song to the guest. I know so many such independent singers who are so good at what they do but never got a chance to perform on such a big scale. I wanted to create that visibility for them,” says Gowda, who adds the idea came when a lot of independent artistes reached out to him for opportunities.

Not just artistes, the show also creates visibility to budding entrepreneurs. “We have a hamper for the guests, which is primarily from entrepreneurs... It could be a painting, handmade essential oil, homemade chocolates or liquid jaggery. Incidentally, all these entrepreneurs happen to be women,” says Gowda, whose latest movie Bili Chukki Halli Hakki, opposite Vaishnavi Gowda, will be out soon.

A fan of the talk show, Gowda’s personal favourites includes The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“A lot of that show’s episodes are heartfelt and have very fun yet sweet moments. I am a huge Sandalwood lover, so I love Ganesh’s talk show too. He makes it really fun. From Bollywood of course, Karan Johar has set the bar quite high. Even Ritiesh Deshmukh’s talk show is quite fun. He makes the show funny with his facial expressions,” he says.



BENGALURU: If you are tired of binging on OTT shows late at night, it might be a good idea to try something local. Actor-director Mahesh Gowda’s celebrity talk show Masti Masala is the latest talk show of the town. The show, which is available on the YouTube channel of his production house HonuDi Productions, has featured actors like Asha Bhat and Suri already. A fan of talk shows, Gowda says it is a weekly Kannada talk show targeting the local audience. Every week the team will be releasing one episode each Friday. “It’s a celebrity talk show that I made for YouTube as of now. For Season 2, I want to take it to television. But it is filled with many segments, which are fun. We have avoided any controversial questions,” says Gowda, adding that the show starts with a brief introduction about the guests. “Two episodes are out and the third episode with actor Kushee Ravi is going to be out this Friday. Then we have Srini, who is working with Shivrajkumar in Ghost. We also have Reena S D’Souza, and Radhika Narayan, to name a few,” he adds. Trying not to make it mainstream with the journey of the guests or their upcoming movies, Gowda intended to make it fun-filled. “I don’t know the questions that my team has prepared. We have a general idea about the quiz, dumb charades, all with a twist,” he says. Apart from the conversations, the show will also feature live performances. “For example, we invite one independent singer to the show and dedicate a song to the guest. I know so many such independent singers who are so good at what they do but never got a chance to perform on such a big scale. I wanted to create that visibility for them,” says Gowda, who adds the idea came when a lot of independent artistes reached out to him for opportunities. Not just artistes, the show also creates visibility to budding entrepreneurs. “We have a hamper for the guests, which is primarily from entrepreneurs... It could be a painting, handmade essential oil, homemade chocolates or liquid jaggery. Incidentally, all these entrepreneurs happen to be women,” says Gowda, whose latest movie Bili Chukki Halli Hakki, opposite Vaishnavi Gowda, will be out soon. A fan of the talk show, Gowda’s personal favourites includes The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “A lot of that show’s episodes are heartfelt and have very fun yet sweet moments. I am a huge Sandalwood lover, so I love Ganesh’s talk show too. He makes it really fun. From Bollywood of course, Karan Johar has set the bar quite high. Even Ritiesh Deshmukh’s talk show is quite fun. He makes the show funny with his facial expressions,” he says.