BMTC’s app launch delayed, hunt on for new name

In 2016, the transport corporation came up with its first app.

Published: 01st February 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Vayu Vajra buses of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation will be opened up for online reservation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) much-awaited Nimmbus app, which missed several deadlines, is likely to take some more time for launch and with a new name. BMTC has been working on this app for weeks and was all set to launch it by December 23.

The launch was then postponed and was expected on Republic Day. However, it has not been launched, as there are multiple bugs that have been found in the soft launch, giving access to limited people.

The app is much-awaited, as it is expected to help passengers track buses in real time, and provide information on bus schedules, different routes, and ticket fares, along with other information to make travel in the city hassle-free.

In 2016, the transport corporation came up with its first app. After its failure, it launched another one in 2019 and that crashed too due to technical glitches. Keeping the lessons learnt in mind, it is said that BMTC is cautious that the app doesn’t fail this time. BMTC MD Sathyavathi said that they are working on fixing the bugs and the technical glitches that have come up while testing the app.

“We will fix the bugs and it will take some more time for the app to be launched,” she informed, adding that the BMTC is looking for a new name for the app. “We have started to look out for a name as Nimmbus is not catchy. We want to give a catchy Kannada name to the app,” Sathyavathi said.

BMTC is expecting more than 10 lakh downloads once the app is launched, which will be available for both Android and IOS users, in Kannada and English. The real-time tracking will be available in around 5,000 buses only as BMTC is not installing a GPS facility in the ones that will be scrapped in a few months.

