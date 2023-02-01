Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Highlight unfair practices in education sector in budget session’: Association

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has demanded that the unfair practices in the education sector be highlighted in the upcoming budget session, and necessary actions are taken to address them.

D Shashi Kumar, principal secretary of the association, said the pandemic has been a major reason for lapses in the education sector. The infrastructural aspects in terms of building and fire safety were also seen to be compromised in many schools last year, he said.

The issue of unauthorised schools running irregularly and deceiving parents by claiming the state-approved syllabus as CBSE-ICSE should be effectively tackled. Recently, an incident from Bengaluru-based Orchid International School came to the fore for claiming fake affiliation under CBSE.

The association also suggested for the New Education Policy (NEP) being implemented in the state to be handled by a special National Education Section.

They must be establishing all the rules and guidelines, post which the government and educational institutions must implement them. It was also requested to simplify the assessment tests for Classes 5-8 across the state.

